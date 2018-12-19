Tim Flowers: Solihull Moors boss says Blackpool penalty 'cost them a fortune'
-
- From the section Solihull Moors
Solihull Moors boss Tim Flowers says Blackpool's extra-time penalty in their FA Cup second-round replay defeat has "cost them a fortune".
The Moors came back from 2-0 down in Tuesday's game to score twice and force extra time at Bloomfield Road.
However, Jay Spearing netted a dramatic late winner from the spot after Jamey Osborne was judged to have put a high boot in on Armand Gnanduillet.
"To lose with a penalty decision like that was hard to take," Flowers said.
"The only thing I asked the ref afterwards was 'are you 100% sure it was a penalty?' and he said 'I am 100% sure it was' so I said it was fine because at the time I hadn't seen it.
"Since then I have seen it and it was a penalty. It's as simple as that. It's a colossal error because it's cost us a fortune. Such is life," Flowers told BBC WM 95.6.
Winners of second round ties in the FA Cup receive £54,000 in prize money, however the winner of Tuesday's replay stood to gain more as their third round fixture against Arsenal will be televised.
"That's as well as I've seen a non-league team play against league opposition for a long time. I couldn't be more proud if I tried," Flowers added.
"However, that means nothing now we're out. We have to start concentrating quickly on a very intense Christmas campaign coming up."