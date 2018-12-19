Irish Premiership: No panic in Crusaders ranks - Jordan Forsythe

Forsythe was on target in Crusaders' 1-0 win over Dungannon at Seaview

Crusaders midfielder Jordan Forsythe says there is "no panic" in the Crusaders dressing room as they aim to move up the Irish Premiership table.

Forsythe scored the goal in a 1-0 win over Dungannon on Saturday after the Crues had suffered back-to-back defeats by Linfield and Ballymena United.

The champions are fifth in the table, seven points behind leaders Ballymena.

"We haven't had the best start but we won't look too far ahead and won't over-analyse things," said Forsythe.

"We will keep doing our best and won't be panicking about anything. It's a long season and we've been there before and won leagues," added the midfielder.

The north Belfast club put together a run of six wins and a draw in all competitions before suffering a comprehensive 4-1 league defeat by Linfield at Windsor Park, followed by a 1-0 League Cup semi-final reverse at the hands of Ballymena.

"Against Linfield we didn't really turn up while in the game with Ballymena the teams were evenly matched but it was just a case of who the chance fell to."

Wide open title race

"It was good to get three points against Dungannon and hopefully we can get on a good run again.

"We will just keep working hard on the training pitch and fight for everything on Saturdays.

"There are five or six teams who could go on and win the league this season, which is good for the league and everyone watching, but for your consistency it's not.

"It's a tough league. You think you're going to carry a good run but then you come up against a team bang on form," continued Forsythe.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter indicated that his team will "play their football and let others do the talking" as he prepares his charges for Saturday's encounter with Warrenpoint Town at Seaview, followed by a Boxing Day trip to derby rivals Cliftonville.

"People remind me of our patchy form - yes, we lost heavily away to Linfield and lost a close game with Ballymena.

"But before that we were on a run of six wins and a draw so if you call that patchy form I'll take it."