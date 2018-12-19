League Cup: Brian Clough would have been proud of Burton semi-final, says son Nigel

Nigel Clough played more than 300 times for his father at Nottingham Forest between 1984 and 1993

Nigel Clough says his father Brian would have been impressed by Burton Albion's performance in their Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Middlesbrough.

Jake Hesketh's goal saw the Brewers progress to a first major semi-final a decade after winning promotion into the English Football League.

"I think he'd have been proud of our clean sheet and the away performance that we put in," he said.

"I think he would have been proud of the way we went about it."

Clough senior won the League Cup four times as Nottingham Forest manager, with Nigel playing up front in their back-to-back wins in 1989 and 1990.

"It's funny because when we play in all yellow, as we did tonight, Forest did it many, many times away from home in an all-yellow strip," said Clough.

"I'd like to think there were a few characteristics there - nowhere near as good and at the same level, but the same sort of commitment."

'Staggering' achievement

Clough first became Burton boss in 1998 and led them from the Southern League to the Conference Premier before leaving in January 2009 for Derby County - the Brewers won the Conference title shortly after he left.

In his first spell in charge he guided Burton to a 0-0 draw with Manchester United in the third round of the FA Cup before losing the replay at Old Trafford, and more recently he led to promotion to the Championship for the first time in 2015.

But he believes making the semi-finals of the League Cup could top all of those achievements:

"The scale of the achievement is just absolutely staggering for Burton Albion to get to the semi-finals of a major cup competition," he told BBC Radio Derby.

"Anybody who's supported Burton Albion for any amount of time at all this'll be one of the best experiences of their supporting years.

"We've had some incredible times in the last 10 or 20 years and the rise of the club, but this is as special as anything that we've had in that time."