Nadia Nadim: Manchester City terminate Denmark forward's contract

Nadia Nadim has played 85 times for Denmark

Denmark international Nadia Nadim has left WSL side Manchester City.

The 30-year-old, who fled war-torn Afghanistan at the age of 12, played 28 times for City after joining in January and scored a total of eight goals.

The forward played six times for City this season in all competitions, but had her contract terminated following talks with the reigning WSL champions.

Nadim put in a transfer request in July saying "I've never felt home either in Manchester or Man City."

She will become a free agent as of 1 January 2019.