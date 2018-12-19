Mike Newell: Ex-Blackburn striker appointed Wrexham assistant boss

Mike Newell also played for Luton Town, Leicester City and Aberdeen

Wrexham have appointed ex-Blackburn Rovers and Everton striker Mike Newell as assistant manager.

The 53-year-old, a member of Blackburn's Premier League winning side in 1995, will assist the National League club's new manager Graham Barrow.

Newell has previously managed Hartlepool United, Luton Town and Grimsby Town and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Wrexham.

"I got a call off Graham and I said yes straight away," he said.

"I know that Wrexham is a big club in this league and how difficult it's been for big clubs to get out of it.

"Obviously they're looking a lot closer than they have done over the last few years."

Newell guided Luton to promotion to the Championship in 2005, winning League One with a haul of 98 points.

He has also spent time as a first team coach at Accrington Stanley and most recently Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool-born Newell scored 119 goals in over 500 games during his career and scored the fastest hat-trick by an English player in the UEFA Champions League for Blackburn against Rosenborg.

Newell's former Wigan Athletic team-mate Barrow has been appointed Wrexham's permanent manager after a spell in interim charge following Sam Ricketts' departure to Shrewsbury.