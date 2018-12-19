Mike Flynn: Newport boss 'confident' on Harris, Pring & Bakinson loan extensions

Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson has played 23 games on loan for Newport County this season

Newport County manager Mike Flynn is hopeful he can secure loan extensions for Mark Harris, Cameron Pring and Tyreeq Bakinson.

Cardiff City attacking midfielder Harris, along with Bristol City defender Pring and midfielder Bakinson initially joined Newport until January.

The trio have all been regulars during the League Two and FA Cup campaigns

"We've had talks about extending those loans... I've spoken to both clubs and I'm quietly confident," Flynn said.

"I never jump the gun but it seems positive at the moment.

"They've been very supportive and hopefully we'll have some news as soon as possible."

Antoine Semenyo is also on loan from Bristol City but the striker's stay at Rodney Parade is for the whole season.

Newport are sixth in League Two and travel to table-toppers Lincoln City on Saturday.

They host Leicester City in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, 6 January.