Darrell Clarke: Former Bristol Rovers boss apologises after poor form led to departure

Darrell Clarke enjoyed success in his first few years as Bristol Rovers manager with back-to-back promotions

Former manager Darrell Clarke has apologised to Bristol Rovers fans for their recent poor results, describing his departure as "the saddest of days".

Clarke departed as Rovers boss on 13 December, after a run of seven defeats in 10 games in all competitions which left them in the relegation zone.

The 41-year-old spent five-and-a-half years at the Memorial Stadium, four-and-a-half as manager.

"This season has been a disappointment for me," Clarke said in a statement.

"Last Thursday was simply the saddest of days, saying my goodbyes to everyone at the club. It's a day that none of us wanted to experience, but that's football.

"I want to take this opportunity to apologise to everyone connected with the club for the results so far. It's not for the want of the lads trying.

"They have given me and the staff everything, always working hard and believing in each other."

During his time in charge, former Salisbury boss Clarke guided Rovers to consecutive promotions and stabilised the club in the third tier.

"I have been fortunate enough to develop a special bond with the club's incredible supporters and I will always be thankful to them for the way they backed me, the staff and the players," he continued.

"Together, we have created some incredible memories; returning to the Football League at the first attempt at Wembley Stadium, then following this up with automatic promotion to League One.

"Those days and many others are etched in our minds and are something we can all take great pride in."