Premier Division: Derry City begin campaign at home to UCD

Declan Devine is starting his second spell in charge of Derry City

Derry City will begin their 2019 Premier Division campaign with a home game against UCD on Friday 15 February.

The match will be the first competitive fixture in charge for new manager Declan Devine since being appointed for a second spell in charge of the club.

Derry then play Shamrock Rovers away on 22 February, followed by a home game with Waterford on 25 February.

Former boss Kenny Shiels was sacked in late October after the Candystripes finished eighth in the league.

Shiels' final year at the helm did yield a League Cup success however.

Devine has signed former UCD midfielder Greg Sloggett for the 2019 campaign, along with Ciaran Coll, Peter Cherrie and Ally Gilchrist.

League of Ireland champions Dundalk will start their season with a home match against Sligo Rovers.