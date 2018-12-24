Premier League predictions: Lawro v James bassist Jim Glennie

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's stint as interim Manchester United manager began with a bang as they won 5-1 at Cardiff on Saturday, but how will he get on in his first home game in charge?

United host struggling Huddersfield Town on 26 December and BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson says: "The atmosphere will be great at Old Trafford, which it wasn't very often under Jose Mourinho, and the players already look in a better mood too.

"Solskjaer's approach will be very different to what the fans have seen recently. It will be all about passing forward and creating chances - United will have a smile on their faces, and they will be playing as if the shackles have come off."

This week's guest is Jim Glennie, bassist with rock band James and a Manchester City fan.

Glennie's favourite City player is Kevin de Bruyne: "It is amazing to have him back, he is like a new signing. He has only played a handful of games this season, so it is bonkers to think that we are still doing so well."

It is safe to say that Glennie is enjoying life under Pep Guardiola - not just City's success, but the way they have achieved it.

"It is absolutely fantastic," he told BBC Sport. "I am getting to as many games as I can. First, because it is lovely to see us winning games for a change, but also because of the quality of the football.

"Regardless of it being City, it is just stunning. It is so entertaining to watch."

City suffered a shock home defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday that leaves them four points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool but Glennie is still pretty confident about their prospects of defending their title.

"When we get to the thick end of the season, I think City's squad will just kind of steamroller through it and I cannot see Liverpool keeping it together - but I have been saying that for the past 10 games or so already."

James' latest single, Many Faces, is out now. Glennie was one of the band's founder members in Whalley Range, Manchester, in 1982 and since then they have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide.

Premier League predictions - week 19 Result Lawro Jim WEDNESDAY Fulham v Wolves x-x 2-1 1-2 Burnley v Everton x-x 2-1 0-0 Crystal Palace v Cardiff x-x 2-0 1-1 Leicester v Man City x-x 0-2 1-3 Liverpool v Newcastle x-x 2-0 3-1 Man Utd v Huddersfield x-x 3-0 2-0 Tottenham v Bournemouth x-x 2-0 2-0 Brighton v Arsenal x-x 1-1 1-2 Watford v Chelsea x-x 1-2 1-2 THURSDAY Southampton v West Ham x-x 2-0 0-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

WEDNESDAY

Fulham v Wolves (12:30 GMT)

Wolves got in some good positions in their defeat by Liverpool on Friday, but could not make the most of them.

Adama Traore played up front in that game and, although he is lightning quick, he just is not a goalscorer. He had a couple of chances where he should have done a lot better.

Fulham got a good point against Newcastle on Saturday and a clean sheet too, which was another positive after a difficult few weeks.

I actually thought they looked a better team than the Magpies, and if Claudio Ranieri can get a repeat performance in this game, I can see them getting a much-needed win.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Jim's prediction: 1-2

Burnley v Everton

Burnley lost at Arsenal on Saturday but I still thought they were more like their old selves - which is a team difficult to play against and hard to beat.

This is a good time for them to play Everton too, on the back of the Toffees' 6-2 home defeat by Tottenham on Sunday.

I think Clarets boss Sean Dyche will have his side to come out fighting, like they were in their last home game against Brighton. They won that one, and I can see them getting the same result this time.

This is a difficult time for Everton, who have not won any of their past five matches, and they have collected one point fewer than they managed at the same stage last season.

I still think as a team they have got a style and a purpose now but, for all their good performances at home and the way they played in the Merseyside derby, they have not been getting results recently.

I don't think Burnley away is a good game to have when you are not playing well, because the Clarets will be at them constantly, but I also don't think it will be long before we see an upturn in form from Everton.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Jim's prediction: 0-0

Crystal Palace v Cardiff

Crystal Palace's win at Manchester City was the result of the weekend, and arguably the whole season so far.

They will be on a big high after that victory and I would expect that to carry on through this game.

Cardiff, meanwhile, got hit for five by Manchester United - a week after conceding three at Watford - and it is hard to see them improving on their dreadful away form in this game.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jim's prediction: 1-1

Leicester v Man City

Leicester were another team to spring a big surprise over the weekend with their win at Chelsea.

It seems all is not well between Jamie Vardy and Foxes boss Claude Puel, with Vardy complaining that Puel's playing style does not suit his game.

We saw how important Vardy is to Leicester with his goal at Stamford Bridge. They are a different team when he plays, and I don't see how Puel can leave him out - especially with his job supposedly in doubt.

Media playback is not supported on this device Manchester City 2-3 Crystal Palace: We couldn't have done any more - Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola must be hoping Fernandinho is fit, because they missed him in their defeat against Palace, but I can see what Guardiola is trying to do by playing John Stones in midfield instead.

Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne started Saturday's game on the bench but Guardiola has got to pick his strongest team in this game, because they need a quick return to winning ways.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Jim's prediction: 1-3

Liverpool v Newcastle

Rafael Benitez returns to Anfield, and you know how the Newcastle manager is going to set his side up.

The Magpies will make it difficult for Liverpool but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is able to change the shape of his team to a 4-2-3-1 when he wants to break stubborn sides down.

That allows Klopp to get an extra attack-minded midfielder into his team, which is what I can see him doing here.

Liverpool look very strong at the moment, even when Klopp rotates his side, and he is able to change games from the bench.

I am going for a home win to keep the Reds clear at the top.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jim's prediction: 3-1

Man Utd v Huddersfield

It certainly looks like the Manchester United players did not like their previous manager because, as soon as Jose Mourinho went, they are suddenly world-beaters.

Everyone expected them to beat Cardiff last week and they should probably win their next three games too - this one, followed by Bournemouth at home and Newcastle away.

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff 1-5 Manchester United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delighted with performance

United have some very good players and if Solskjaer can keep them happy and get them playing, they will go on a run and surge up the league. But I am still not sure they will end up making the top four.

Huddersfield have lost their past five matches and I can only see this ending up as defeat number six. Their survival prospects are looking increasingly bleak.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Jim's prediction: 2-0

Tottenham v Bournemouth

The great thing for Tottenham after they beat Everton 6-2 was that nobody asked Mauricio Pochettino afterwards about going to United - the questions were all about whether Spurs can win the league.

We already knew Tottenham are a very good team with a very clever manager but it was such a good display, and the result was one of those that makes you sit up and say 'wow'.

Bournemouth got a good win against Brighton on Saturday but this is a different sort of test for them, and, if Spurs play at the level they can, they will win.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jim's prediction: 2-0

Brighton v Arsenal (17:15 GMT)

Arsenal got over their little blip by beating Burnley but this is a tough trip for them.

Brighton just don't lose at home very often, whoever they play, and I am backing them to get another point here.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Jim's prediction: 1-2

Watford v Chelsea (19:30 GMT)

Watford had to do a lot of defending at West Ham on Saturday but they left with the points, and they are always capable of coming up with that sort of result.

I just think we will see a big reaction from Chelsea in this game though, following their home defeat by Leicester. Blues boss Maurizio Sarri will have been very unhappy, to say the least, after that result.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Jim's prediction: 1-2

THURSDAY

Southampton v West Ham (19:45 GMT)

Like Solskjaer at United, Southampton have undergone a transformation under Ralph Hasenhuttl, who got another win at the weekend when his new side beat Huddersfield.

Saints are playing with purpose and scoring goals and when you watch them you are left trying to remember the problems they had under previous boss Mark Hughes.

Media playback is not supported on this device Huddersfield 1-3 Southampton: Hasenhuttl praises 'fantastic' Saints

With any new manager, there is nothing better than winning games straight away because you are almost convincing your players instantly that you really do know what you are on about.

West Ham's run of four straight wins ended with their defeat by Watford, and I have a feeling they will be reflecting on another loss after this game is over.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jim's prediction: 0-1

How did Lawro do last time?

From last weekend's Premier League games, Lawro got five correct results, including two perfect scores, from 10 matches, for a total of 110 points.

He beat heavyweight boxer Dillian Whyte. who got six correct results, but with no exact scores, for a total of 60 points.

Total scores after week 18 Lawro 1,530 Guests 1,420

Lawro v Guests P18 W8 D2 L8

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 18 16 2 0 50 +1 2 Man Utd 18 15 3 0 48 +4 3 Liverpool 18 11 7 0 40 -2 4 Tottenham 18 10 6 2 36 -1 5 Chelsea 18 10 4 4 34 -1 6 Leicester 18 9 4 5 31 +3 7 Arsenal 18 9 2 7 29 -2 8 Newcastle 18 8 5 5 29 +7 9 Everton 18 9 1 8 28 +2 10 Bournemouth 18 6 4 8 22 -2 11 Fulham 18 6 3 9 21 +9 12 Crystal Palace 18 5 5 8 20 +2 13 Watford 18 6 1 11 19 -6 =14 West Ham 18 5 3 10 18 -2 =14 Wolves 18 5 3 10 18 -4 16 Burnley 18 4 5 9 17 +2 17 Southampton 18 4 2 12 14 -1 18 Cardiff 18 2 5 11 11 -1 19 Brighton 18 2 4 12 10 -6 20 Huddersfield 18 2 3 13 9 -1

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2018-19

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 160 David Ginola 140 The 1975's Ross MacDonald 120 Joe Thomas 90 Karl Pilkington, Chris Stark 85 Lawro (average after 18 weeks) 80 Richard Ashcroft, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, Greg James, Mark Wahlberg 60 Idris Elba, Dolph Lundgren, Mumford & Sons, Dillian Whyte 50 Bring Me The Horizon, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. 40 Tom Grennan, Josh Warrington

Lawro's best score: 260 points (week seven v Karl Pilkington)

Lawro's worst score: 40 points (week three v Idris Elba, week eight v Chris Stark and week 12 v Mumford & Sons)