Graham Barrow: Roberto Martinez 'encouraged me to give it a go'

Graham Barrow had three separate spells as caretaker manager of Wigan Athletic

Wrexham's new boss Graham Barrow says he has received encouragement by his former player and now Belgium manager Roberto Martinez.

Barrow signed the Spaniard as a player for Wigan Athletic in 1995.

He was also part of Wigan's coaching team during Martinez' four-year spell as manager.

"He's always a good person to turn to because of what he's been through and what we've been through together," Barrow said.

"He's always encouraged me to give it a go.

"If you read his book he always thought I was a decent manager so hopefully I can prove him right."

Martinez also played under Barrow at Chester before embarking on a managerial career which started at Swansea City and followed by spells with Wigan, Everton and now Belgium.

Barrow has returned to management 13 years after leaving Bury, taking over at Wrexham on a permanent basis having been in interim charge following Sam Ricketts' departure.

Following Ricketts' departure Barrow had initially said he did not want the manager's job on a permanent basis.

"I waited and waited and thought about it and thought 'why not me' and here I am," Barrow added.

"It's the easiest club I've been to get to know the players so early. This football club made me feel very welcome.

"I've always been a loyal person in football and I think it's paid off because I'm still working at 64. Loyalty does pay off eventually."

Barrow has appointed former Blackburn Rovers and Everton striker Mike Newell as his assistant manager.

They were team-mates at Wigan Athletic in the 1980s although Wrexham will be the first time they have worked together since then.

"I've known him since he was 17 and we've always kept in touch," Barrow said of the ex-Hartlepool United, Luton and Grimsby manager.

"I was very close to working with him before when he was a manager so it seemed a no brainer to have a word with him.

"There were a few other people in mind, people that I'd worked with. Your number two is so vital to you really.

"It was an easy choice in some respects but difficult because there were other candidates but Mike's the right one."