Irish Premiership: Ards 'in false position' - Ballymena manager Jeffrey

Jeffrey's Ballymena side are two points clear of Linfield at the top of the table

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey believes Ards are "in a false position" ahead of Saturday's Premiership game between the teams at the Showgrounds.

A run of eight straight league wins helps the Sky Blues occupy top spot in the table, while Ards lie bottom.

"Every time we play Ards it proves to be an extremely difficult fixture and they are a team with a real fighting spirit and real desire," said Jeffrey.

"Since I have been at Ballymena honours have been pretty much even."

"They are a side who I believe are in a false position and they have had difficulties with injuries and suspensions. I expect a tough encounter," added the Sky Blues' boss.

Jeffrey described the second postponement of his side's County Antrim Shield semi-final against Linfield on Tuesday as "frustrating and disappointing" and conceded that fixture congestion can pose a potential difficulty for part-time players.

Ballymena's scheduled top-flight fixture against Institute at the Warden Street venue was also called off on Saturday.

Fixture congestion 'part and parcel of doing ok'

"We have the number of games we have because we have done quite well so far and we want to continue to do well," said Jeffrey.

"You sometimes look at fixture congestion and you appreciate that we are all part-time so it's all about getting adequate rest and recovery.

"Having to play a lot of games is not just down to inclement weather - it's because the players have done extraordinarily well.

"They have got themselves into a League Cup final, into the semi-finals of the County Antrim Shield and are progressing in the league. The Irish Cup is still to come but that's all part and parcel of doing ok."

The Braidmen go into successive home top-flight games against Ards, Coleraine and Newry City on the back of a 16-match unbeaten run in all competitions, including 15 wins and a draw.

"The players deserve all the credit and the plaudits. They have applied themselves tremendously well so far. Our watchword has been 'ownership' and they have taken that on board.

"We are getting one or two players back who will hopefully be available to us in this busy period."