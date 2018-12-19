Ray McKinnon: Falkirk may face sanction over manager appointment

Ray McKinnon (right) and Darren Taylor were at Morton for eight games before joining Falkirk

Falkirk are "extremely surprised and disappointed" to have lost a case brought after they lured manager Ray McKinnon and assistant Darren Taylor from Championship rivals Morton.

The duo joined Falkirk in acrimonious circumstances in August, three months after they were appointed by Morton.

Morton chairman Crawford Rae said the move was "tinged with resentment".

Now the Scottish Professional Football League say Falkirk "have breached and/ or failed to comply" with two rules.

A further hearing will decide whether Falkirk should face sanction for contravening Rules D9 and D10.

Morton accused McKinnon and Taylor of a breach of contract and also reported Falkirk, with the case investigated by an SPFL sub-committee chaired by "an experienced independent solicitor".

Falkirk say they have requested the full written explanations of the decision and insist "all proper processes" were followed.

A statement added: "We have already expressed our grave concerns over the way this matter has been dealt with by the SPFL and consider that this decision has serious consequences for the future movement of players and managers in Scottish football."

McKinnon's Falkirk are bottom of the second tier while Morton, now managed by Jonatan Johansson, are sixth.

What do the rules say?

D9: No club shall directly or indirectly induce or attempt to induce any employee of another club to terminate a contract of employment with that other club (whether or not by breach of that contract) or directly or indirectly approach any such employee with a view to offering employment without the consent of that other club. For the purpose of this Rule D9, "club" means a member club of the Scottish FA.

D10: No club shall either directly or indirectly induce or attempt to induce any manager, coach, trainer or other person involved in the training or management of the team of another club or a club in membership of the Scottish FA to breach a written contract of employment. Clubs may notify the company in writing, of the period of all or any such persons' contracts of employment.