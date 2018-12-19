Barry Ferguson: Rangers 'a few players short' of title win

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Rangers 1-0 Hamilton Academical

Rangers are "a few players short" of being a title-winning side but are "heading in the right direction", says former captain Barry Ferguson.

Ferguson believes there is a Scottish Premiership title race this term and between more than just the Old Firm.

Steven Gerrard's side lead Kilmarnock on goal difference and Celtic and Aberdeen by a point.

"There's been a massive difference but they're short of a bit of quality from middle to front," Ferguson said.

"I'm sure the manager knows that. He's an intelligent man. But certainly there's a title challenge on, and not just Rangers and Celtic."

Kilmarnock overtook Celtic at the summit on Saturday by beating Dundee, but Rangers usurped both on Sunday after their victory over Hamilton, which followed Celtic's lunchtime defeat at Hibernian.

However, Celtic have played one game fewer than Rangers and two fewer than Kilmarnock.

After Aberdeen's win over Dundee on Tuesday moved the Pittodrie level on points with Celtic, just one point separates the top four, with Hearts three further behind.

"You can't rule out Kilmarnock, Hearts and Aberdeen, who're starting to hit a bit of form," said Kelty Hearts manager Ferguson, who won five league titles and 10 domestic cups over two spells at Rangers.

"It's great for the league. But I'm just happy that Rangers are going in the right direction."