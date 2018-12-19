Jens Hegeler: Bristol City release German defender after injury-hit spell

Jens Hegeler played his last first-team game for Bristol City in a 1-0 win over Ipswich in March

Bristol City have released German defender Jens Hegeler, ending a near two-year spell at Ashton Gate.

The Cologne-born 30-year-old joined the Robins from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin in January 2017 and scored one goal in 22 games.

Knee and muscle injuries limited Hegeler's appearances, and he is now expected to move into the football analytics business.

"Jens has been a fantastic personality," boss Lee Johnson said.

"He is a highly intelligent footballer and human being. I believe he is going to take some time out from playing to concentrate on his football analytics business and we wish him well in that venture.

"Jens will always be welcome at Bristol City, whether at matches or just to pop in and see us at the training ground."