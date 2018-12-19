Hibernian's Ryan Porteous warned about 'recklessness' by Neil Lennon

Media playback is not supported on this device Porteous could have been sent off - Lennon

Teenager Ryan Porteous was lucky to escape "the wrath" of head coach Neil Lennon after narrowly avoiding a red card in Hibs' draw with Rangers.

Porteous escaped sanction for felling Lassana Coulibaly in the first half, but was booked for a ferocious tackle on the midfielder after the break.

Lennon says the Scotland under-21 international, 19, needs to take that "recklessness" out of his game.

"I don't like that challenge. I wasn't impressed with it at all," Lennon said.

"It's a lunge and it's not what we coach. On another day it could've been a red and then he would've had to face the wrath of his manager."

Lennon, whose side beat Celtic 2-0 on Sunday, also said he was "fed up with the injuries" after losing goalkeeper Ofir Marciano to a calf injury after 14 minutes.

The Israeli had been restored to the side for the previous two games, but had to be replaced by Adam Bodgan, who twice denied Alfredo Morelos.

"It's getting on my nerves now," said the Hibs head coach.

"Adam came in and was very, very assured. It's a luxury that we've got, having two superb goalkeepers, but they're dropping like flies at the minute.

"It's four points out of Celtic and Rangers at home, which I'm delighted with. That's two formidable sides at this level that we've faced and come away unscathed."