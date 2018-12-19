Celtic: Odsonne Edouard injury to be assessed - Brendan Rodgers

Media playback is not supported on this device Celtic to assess Edouard injury - Rodgers

Celtic's only available striker, Odsonne Edouard, will be assessed in the next 24 hours after being injured in Wednesday's win over Motherwell.

The 20-year-old was replaced after 38 minutes after feeling what manager Brendan Rodgers called "a tightness around his abductor".

With Leigh Griffiths absent as he deals with personal issues, Edouard is Celtic's only senior striker.

"We'll just see how he is in the next 24 hours," Rodgers told BBC Scotland.

"It's a concern when you lose any player but he's played a lot of games and we've not been able to rest him so it's probably a little bit of fatigue."

Celtic host Dundee on Saturday, before travelling to face Aberdeen on 26 December and Rangers three days later.

Edouard has made 30 appearances this season for Celtic, scoring 13 goals.

The Frenchman was replaced Mikey Johnston, with the 19-year-old scoring his first senior goal just seven minutes after coming on.

"He's a huge talent and opportunities like tonight to come in and affect the game and score will only help his confidence," Rodgers said.

"He's still maturing, he's still got to get physically stronger to cope but he's a very exciting talent and very direct. He wants to score goals and he's got super speed."

Celtic's victory moved them above rivals Rangers and top of the Scottish Premiership, but just three points separate them from fourth place Aberdeen.

Rodgers - who side have played a game fewer than their nearest challengers - believes it is still "early" to talk about a title race.

"It's great for you guys in the media to try and build it up but we haven't even played two rounds of games. Now we'll prepare and get ready for the weekend."