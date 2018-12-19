Callum Wilson: Bournemouth and England striker will not be sold, says Eddie Howe

Callum Wilson scored eight Premier League goals in 2017-18, a total he has already matched this season

Callum Wilson will not be sold by Bournemouth during the January transfer window, manager Eddie Howe says.

The England striker, 27, played in his club's 1-0 defeat by Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Before the game, Blues assistant boss Gianfranco Zola said Wilson was "of interest" to Chelsea and "many clubs".

"Callum's our player and very, very focused on us. I think you could see that with his performance," said Howe.

When asked whether there was any scenario which could see Bournemouth sell him in January, Howe added: "Not from my perspective, no."

Wilson came close to scoring at Stamford Bridge but pulled a 15th-minute shot just wide as his team missed out on reaching the semi-finals of a major cup competition for the first time in their history.

He has scored nine goals in 19 matches in all competitions for the Cherries this season and also netted on his England debut against the United States in November.

Zola believes the forward, who joined Bournemouth for £3m from Coventry City in 2014, "can go a long way" in the game.

"He's strong, fast, and he sees the goal," added Zola.

"I like him because he's also strong in the air, which is a very important quality, but I don't want to go into it too much.

"He's doing very well and I'm pleased for him."