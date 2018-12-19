Steven Gerrard concerned over Rangers injuries after 0-0 at Hibs

Connor Goldson (left) looked in pain towards the end of Rangers' draw with Hibernian

Steven Gerrard has injury concerns over "two or three" Rangers players after what he called "one of our strongest performances of the season" in the goalless draw with Hibernian.

Midfielder Scott Arfield and defender Gareth McAuley went off and fellow centre-back Connor Goldson suffered a knock as Rangers slipped to second in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers play St Johnstone, Hibs and Celtic in the next 10 days.

"We're a bit light," Gerrard said.

Speaking to RangersTV, the Ibrox boss confirmed that Arfield had suffered a hamstring injury.

He added: "We've got some bumps and bruises. I'm a bit concerned for two or three of them in there."

Rangers created plenty of chances at Easter Road, but were thwarted on several occasions by Hibs' substitute goalkeeper Adam Bogdan.

Top scorer Alfredo Morelos also shot wide twice from promising positions, but Gerrard refused to be critical of his team.

"The performance was there," he told BT Sport. "We controlled and dominated the majority of the game and I was really pleased with that.

"We've created all kinds of chances - enough to probably win two matches. If we can find this performance consistently away from home, I'll be a very happy man.

"I think that was one of our strongest performances of the season. If we'd gone on to win, I'd be standing here saying that's the best we looked away from home."

'Rangers had double-figure opportunities' - analysis

Former Hibs and Rangers striker Kenny Miller on Sportsound

Rangers are a fantastic counter attacking team and they've created so many chances but it was just down to a lack of finishing. We were looking at easily double figures goalscoring opportunities.

Former Rangers captain Lee McCulloch on Sportsound

Hibs will be disappointed. I thought they were slack in possession. When they went forward they were wide open at the back. On another day Rangers could have won that four or five nil easy, with a little bit of luck and composure in front of goal.