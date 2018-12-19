Thursday's back pages 19 Dec From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/46628515 Read more about sharing. Thursday's Telegraph says Pochettino is the only man for United Jose channels Arnie on the back page of the Express Dele Alli features on the Guardian The Mail leads on Woodward's United plea to Solskjaer The Mirror says Solskjaer will have £50m to spend in January And the Times has the moment Dele Alli was hit by a bottle against Arsenal