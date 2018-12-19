Dejan Lovren says Liverpool can go through season 'unbeaten'

Dejan Lovren made his fifth league appearance of the season against Manchester United last weekend

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren says that Jurgen Klopp's side can go unbeaten for the rest of the Premier League season and match Arsenal's 'Invincibles' side from 2004.

Liverpool are the only unbeaten side in the top flight after Manchester City were beaten at Chelsea and lead the table by a single point.

"Hopefully we can be unbeaten until the end of the season," said Lovren. "That is why we came to Liverpool.

"Arsenal did it before so why not?"

Liverpool have not won the title since 1990 but go into the Christmas period on top after beating rivals Manchester United at Anfield last weekend.

"Of course it will be a challenge but this is what we want," Lovren added. "We know we can do it."

How many of Arsenal's 'Invincibles' can you name in three minutes? How to play Score: 0 / 22 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 22 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Answers Give up!

Arsenal are the only side in the Premier League era to go through a season unbeaten as Arsene Wenger's side won the 2003-04 title by 11 points from Chelsea.

They became the top-division team since Preston North End in 1888-89 to go through an entire season unbeaten.

Liverpool could extend their lead by beating Wolves on Friday, but Lovren acknowledges that Pep Guardiola's defending champions will take some beating again.

"I'm not sure that City have any weaknesses," he added.

"Last year they won by 19 points. They know how to manage even when they lose. They also lost one or two games last year and still they managed to be 19 points ahead.

"Look, there's a competition. This is what we want, but we don't look at who is in front of us or behind us. It's just about us."