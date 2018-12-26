Southampton v West Ham United

After a poor start, Manuel Pellegrini has overseen a rise in West Ham's fortunes

TEAM NEWS

Southampton are without suspended midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who picked up a fifth booking of the season in the win over Huddersfield.

Teenage forward Michael Obafemi is set to make just a second Premier League start after scoring last weekend.

West Ham have several injury doubts, with Fabian Balbuena and Javier Hernandez facing fitness tests.

Marko Arnautovic remains out with a muscular injury, but Andy Carroll could make a first start in nearly a year.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@bbcjohnmurray: This is the fixture that rounds off the first half of this Premier League season.

For most of it for Southampton it's been an arduous struggle that has suddenly burst into life under what Nathan Redmond described on Saturday as the "new ethos" of the recently appointed Ralph Hasenhuttl.

And this has also been a transformative month for West Ham. Their four wins in December mean if they can double their current tally of 24 points they would surely finish comfortably within the top half of the table.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "It is the next difficult challenge for us. To play two times at home helps us a lot. The opponents are really strong, West Ham and then Man City.

"I like to see this stadium again with a team that is now coming with two wins. What we know is we should be as passionate and concentrated, as uncompromising as the last two games.

"When we do so I think we have a big chance to take the win against West Ham, or Man City. Why not?"

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "We need to play a lot of games in December, seven games, then after that six more in January.

"Unfortunately for us we have eight players without the option to return soon. So that's a big problem, but we need to trust the squad and try to make a good rotation.

"We have the last game of the first part of the season and if you told me after we lost our first four games that we can finish with 27 points, I'd think that would be a good first round for us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham's run of four straight wins ended with their defeat by Watford, and I have a feeling they will be reflecting on another loss after this game is over.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton won the corresponding fixture last season 3-2, thanks to an injury-time penalty winner from Charlie Austin.

Saints have only lost one of their previous nine home league games against West Ham (W4, D4).

Southampton

Southampton could win three Premier League games in a row for the first time since May 2016.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has won two of his three Premier League matches in charge of Southampton (L1) - that's only one fewer than Mark Hughes managed in 22 attempts in charge of Saints.

Saints are unbeaten in their last four home matches (W1, D3).

Charlie Austin could become the 26th player to have scored a Premier League goal on every day of the week. Thursday is the only day missing from his set.

West Ham