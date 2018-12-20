Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Everton, Verona, Getafe, Malaga

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

England coach Phil Neville is considering an approach for Hibernian striker Abi Harrison, who is poised to join Everton, as the 21-year-old was born in England and is able to switch allegiance despite playing for Scotland in a friendly against Russia in January. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Liam Henderson, who spent time on loan to Hibernian from Celtic, says he would love to return to the Edinburgh club later in his career and the 22-year-old currently with Serie B club Hellas Verona is "pretty certain" it will happen at some point. (The Scotsman)

Getafe president Angel Torres has confirmed he is still hoping to sign former Scotland Under-21 striker Jack Harper from Malaga despite having a £1m bid rejected. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Scotland forward Johnny Russell has admitted he is homesick while in Major League Soccer with Sporting Kansas City. (Derby Telegraph)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has taken the blame for throwing Sean Clare and Craig Wighton in at the deep end, saying they were rushed into the team following injuries to strikers Uche Ikpeazu and Steven Naismith. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne says the Scottish Professional Football League risks losing fans if it repeats the December fixture pile-up next season. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers left-back Borna Barisic says his side showed they are real title contenders despite dropping points in Wednesday's 0-0 draw away to Hibernian. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine believes his in-form side have sneaked quietly into the title race after their 5-1 hammering of Dundee on Tuesday. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright predicts three or four clubs will be challenging for the Scottish Premiership title and, although he believes Celtic have the edge, he suggests Aberdeen and Rangers will run the reigning champions close. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes his side would have beaten Hibernian if it had not been for home goalkeeper Adam Bogdan in Wednesday's 0-0 draw at Easter Road. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon praised Alfredo Morelos' performance against Rangers but breathed a sigh of relief after the striker missed chances in Wednesday's 0-0 draw in Edinburgh. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has criticised Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous for a "reckless" challenge on Lassana Coulibaly during Wednesday's 0-0 draw at Easter Road. (Daily Record)

Celtic forward Mikey Johnston admits he was impatient for his first Celtic goal before finding the net in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Motherwell. (The Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Paul McGinley has given Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew a three-hour low-down on his Ryder Cup success. (The Scotsman)

Stephen Gallacher paid a flying visit to the United States to seek swing advice from Sean Foley, the Canadian golf coach who has helped Justin Rose become world number one and also steered Danny Willett back into the winner's circle. (The Scotsman)