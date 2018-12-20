Celtic and Hibs face derby absences after Australia call-ups for Asia Cup

Martin Boyle and Jamie Maclaren are regular starters for Hibs

Celtic and Hibernian are set to be without key players for their Scottish Premiership derbies next week after they were called up by Australia.

Hibs' Martin Boyle, Jamie Maclaren and Mark Milligan, plus Celtic's Tom Rogic, have been selected by Graham Arnold for next month's Asia Cup.

They will be available for their clubs' fixtures on 26 December.

But the Football Federation Australia (FFA) have told BBC Scotland the quartet cannot play on 29 December.

Celtic, who returned to the top of the table by beating Motherwell on Wednesday, travel to Ibrox to face second-top Rangers, while Hibs host Hearts.

As Hibs have three players in the Australia squad, they are entitled to ask for the postponement of the Edinburgh derby, but they have decided against doing so.

"This is two days over the Fifa regulation and has been communicated with all clubs," said an FFA spokesman.

"It ensures some players get an extra game in for their clubs and enjoy Christmas with their families and friends at home."

The players will be expected to travel to Dubai to join the Australia squad heading for the United Arab Emirates, with the Socceroos beginning their campaign against Jordan on 6 January.

The Premiership enters its winter break following the derby fixtures until 23 January, but the clubs have Scottish Cup fourth-round tie four days earlier and also have league games scheduled before the Asia Cup final on 1 February.

After their opening fixture, Australia face further group matches against Palestine on 11 January and Syria on the 16 January.