Inverness Caledonian Thistle warn team over sectarian chant on player's post

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have "taken appropriate disciplinary action" after a sectarian remark was made on team bus journey.

The clip of players singing was published on striker Nathan Austin's Instagram account earlier this week.

It is not clear from the footage - which has now been deleted - who made the remark.

But a club statement said it showed "conduct unbefitting of Inverness Caledonian Thistle".

It added that the player had been "reminded of their responsibilities to supporters, the community and the authorities".

Caley Thistle added that they "will not be making any further comment on this matter".

The Scottish Championship club last month sacked midfielder Riccardo Calder after the player was found guilty of assaulting a woman in Birmingham.