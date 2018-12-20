Rangers fined £6000 for criticism of referee Willie Collum

Daniel Candeias (right) was shown a yellow card for "gestures" toward Anton Ferdinand

Rangers have been fined £6000 for their criticism of referee Willie Collum after he sent off Daniel Candeias during November's win over St Mirren.

The club have been found guilty of inappropriate conduct and criticising an official and indicating bias.

But they have been cleared of a charge of bringing the game into disrepute.

Rangers failed in an appeal against Collum's decision to show the winger a second yellow card for making "gestures" to Anton Ferdinand.

After the game last month, manager Steven Gerrard insisted his player had done nothing wrong and branded the dismissal "embarrassing".

The club then posted a statement on their website criticising the "flawed and inexplicable" decision and stating that they would formally complain to the Scottish FA.

A subsequent 'mistaken identity' appeal was dismissed, with the governing body later revealing that Collum deemed Candeias to have goaded Ferdinand.

The charge of breaching rule 72, relating to "public criticism of a match official and indicating bias or incompetence" was proved at a Scottish FA tribunal and resulted in a £5000 fine.

An additional £1,000 was added for not acting "in the best interests of Association Football".

But a charge of bringing the game into disrepute by breaching the wide-ranging Rule 1 - which includes behaving "towards the Scottish FA and other members with the utmost good faith" - was not proved.