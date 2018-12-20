Vivianne Miedema: Arsenal agree new contract with Netherlands striker

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Arsenal Women 6-0 Reading Women

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has signed a new contract with the Gunners.

The Netherlands forward, 22, has scored 14 WSL goals this season and needs just one more to equal the record for goals in a single campaign.

Arsenal have not revealed the length of the ex-Bayern Munich player's contract, but say it is a long-term deal.

Miedema, who has 52 goals in 65 games for her country, is the second player this week to sign a new deal at the WSL leaders after Lisa Evans.

"Vivianne is a fantastic striker, one of the best in the women's game," manager Joe Montemurro told the club website.

"She has a fantastic skill to find the back of the net in some of the most difficult positions, and her hunger to score and win is something that every team needs."