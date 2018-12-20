Celtic: Midfielder Callum McGregor signs new deal

From the section

Callum McGregor has scored four goals for Celtic this term

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has signed a new five-year deal to extended his contract until the summer of 2023.

The 25-year-old made his 201st appearance for the club in Wednesday's 3-0 Scottish Premiership win over Motherwell.

Scotland international McGregor, who made his debut in 2014, has scored 34 goals in that time.

He follows Ryan Christie,James Forrest and Leigh Griffiths in recently signing new terms with the Scottish champions.