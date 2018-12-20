Motherwell: Stephen Robinson gets five-game ban after Rangers row

Media playback is not supported on this device Rangers 7-1 Motherwell: Should this have been a penalty?

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has been given a five-game touchline ban after criticising the officials during his side's 7-1 defeat by Rangers.

Robinson accused them of being "conned" by Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in the November meeting and said fourth official Craig Napier was "a young boy who is out of his depth".

Two of the five matches have been suspended until the end of next season.

Robinson also became embroiled in an exchange with Rangers backroom staff.

The Northern Irishman also admitted breaching disciplinary rule 203 - committing misconduct - and the sanction was meted out at a Scottish FA disciplinary meeting at Hampden on Thursday.

He will be banned from the technical area for matches against St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Hamilton Academical.