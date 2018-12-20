Andre Ayew: Swansea City forward could join Fenerbahce permanently

Andre Ayew has scored four goals in 17 appearances for Fenerbahce this season

Swansea City manager Graham Potter says he would not be surprised if Fenerbahce wanted to sign Andre Ayew permanently.

Ghana forward Ayew is on a season-long loan with the Istanbul club, but there have been reports of him staying in Turkey.

A deal could boost Swansea's own recruitment options in the January transfer window.

"I don't want to get into talks on money and finance because things can change very quickly," Potter said.

"I'm not surprised Fenerbahce would be interested in taking Andre and that's between the clubs to come up with something that is beneficial for everybody, but it's not something I've devoted too much time to apart from being aware he's a player on loan and it's a flexible situation,"

Despite only arriving in an £18m move from West Ham United in January, Ayew left south Wales in July following the club's relegation from the Premier League, the season-long agreement having an option for the Super Lig club to make it a permanent transfer.

The 29-year-old has scored four goals in 14 appearances, with reports this week quoting Fenerbahce president Ali Koc as saying he wants to keep Ayew.

Potter said it is a similar situation with Ayew's brother Jordan, who is on a season-long loan at Crystal Palace.

The Swansea manager added: "I'm open-minded. There's many things that could happen and you can spend a long time thinking about the possibilities and knock-ons but I can only focus on the things that are here."

Andre Ayew was among the club's highest earners before his departure.

Swansea are still open to letting other senior players leave as they adapt to the drop in finances in the Championship, with Potter adding that "the process will continue in this window".