Stephen Ireland: Bolton Wanderers midfielder's contract cancelled
Former Manchester City midfielder Stephen Ireland has left Bolton Wanderers without playing a game.
The 32-year-old joined the Championship strugglers on an initial short-term deal in October but did not add to his 304 senior appearances before his contract was cancelled.
The ex-Republic of Ireland international left Stoke in June after their Premier League relegation.
"Bolton would like to wish Stephen all the best," a club statement said.
Ireland began his career at City, spending five years in Manchester, before joining Aston Villa for £8m in 2010.
Wanderers are currently second from bottom in the table, a point behind Reading who are just above the relegation zone.