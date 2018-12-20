Stephen Ireland: Bolton Wanderers midfielder's contract cancelled

Stephen Ireland played six games for the Republic of Ireland and most recently featured for Stoke

Former Manchester City midfielder Stephen Ireland has left Bolton Wanderers without playing a game.

The 32-year-old joined the Championship strugglers on an initial short-term deal in October but did not add to his 304 senior appearances before his contract was cancelled.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international left Stoke in June after their Premier League relegation.

"Bolton would like to wish Stephen all the best," a club statement said.

Ireland began his career at City, spending five years in Manchester, before joining Aston Villa for £8m in 2010.

Wanderers are currently second from bottom in the table, a point behind Reading who are just above the relegation zone.