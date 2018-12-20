Burnley extend Republic of Ireland's Jeff Hendrick stay by 12 months

Hendrick has played 13 times in the Premier League for the Turf Moor side this season

Burnley have secured the services of Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick for another 12 months.

The 26-year-old Dubliner has made 91 appearances for the Clarets since signing from Derby in August 2016.

His current deal was due to expire at the end of the season, but Burnley have activated an option for an extra year.

"He's done well for us," said Burnley boss Sean Dyche, who has played Hendrick in midfield and in a more attacking role this season.

"We have asked a lot of him. We have used him in a number of different positions that sometimes aren't natural to him and over time he has delivered good performances for us."

Meanwhile, Dyche has confirmed that Aaron Lennon has had knee surgery after suffering cartilage damage in last weekend's defeat at Spurs.

He refused to put a time-frame on how long the 31-year-old will be out for.