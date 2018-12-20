Matt Green: Salford City sign striker from League Two side Lincoln City

Matt Green's last appearance for Lincoln City came in their 3-1 win against Morecambe on Saturday

Salford City have signed striker Matt Green on a two-and-a-half year deal from League Two side Lincoln City.

The 31-year-old has moved for an undisclosed fee, having scored six goals in 26 games this season.

"It would've been easy to stay at Lincoln and not get the game time that I would have liked to.

"But I'm a very ambitious lad and I saw a great opportunity at Salford City and I'm really looking forward to getting started," Green said.

He could make his debut in Saturday's home game against Dagenham and Redbridge.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.