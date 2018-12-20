St Johnstone: Stefan Scougall and Greg Hurst free to move on in January

Stefan Scougall has not started a Premiership game for St Johnstone this season

St Johnstone duo Stefan Scougall and Greg Hurst have been told they are free to find new clubs in January.

Midfielder Scougall, 26, has not featured since August, while striker Hurst, 21, is currently on loan at Berwick Rangers.

Scougall scored once in 27 appearances last season following his release from Sheffield United.

Manager Tommy Wright is also keen on sending midfielders Ali McCann, 19, and Kyle McClean, 20, out on loan.

"We feel they need to get some first-team experience as well as reserve team football with us," Wright told the club website.

The Perth side sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership after eight wins from 17 games and Wright does not expect to be busy in the winter transfer window.

"January is funny because if you're not doing well it gives you an opportunity to make changes but on the flip side when it's going well you can be reluctant to do much to change things," he said.

"However, if we can get someone in who can improve the squad then we'll look to do it but it has to be the right fit for the team."