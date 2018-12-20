Daniel Amartey signs new Leicester contract until 2022

Amartey made his Leicester debut against Norwich in February 2016

Leicester defender Daniel Amartey has signed a new contract to keep him at the East Midlands club until 2022.

The 23-year-old Ghana international, who can also play in midfield, joined the Foxes on a four-year deal from FC Copenhagen for £6m in January 2016.

He has made 64 appearances for the club, featuring in nine Premier League games and one League Cup tie this term.

Amartey is currently recovering from an ankle injury sustained against West Ham in October.

"I have to be strong when I come back," he said.

"I have to be ready, for the club and for the manager."