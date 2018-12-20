Arsenal investigate anti-Semitism during Tottenham Hotspur game

Wednesday's Carabao Cup north London derby was the second match between Arsenal and Spurs at Emirates Stadium this month

Arsenal are investigating allegations of anti-Semitic behaviour by their fans during Wednesday's game with north London rivals Tottenham.

Spurs won the Carabao Cup quarter-final 2-0, with goalscorer Dele Alli being hit by a plastic bottle thrown from the home section in a separate incident.

Now Arsenal are also looking into alleged offensive chants and gestures at Emirates Stadium.

"We are aware and are currently investigating," a club statement said.

"We do not tolerate any anti-social, discriminatory or violent behaviour at Arsenal Football Club. Anyone identified will receive a lengthy club ban and their details will be passed to the police to commence legal proceedings."

Tottenham have a large Jewish fanbase.

The Gunners have said they will ban the person who threw a bottle at Alli.

Earlier on Thursday, Arsenal and Spurs were fined £45,000 and £50,000 respectively for failing to control their players in a Premier League game on 2 December.

London neighbours Chelsea have been highly critical of some their fans for singing offensive chants about Jewish people in recent weeks.