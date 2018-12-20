Jeison Murillo: Barcelona sign Valencia defender on initial loan deal

Jeison Murillo played one Champions League game for Valencia this season but will still be eligible to play in the tournament for Barcelona

Barcelona have signed Valencia defender Jeison Murillo on loan for the rest of the season, with the option to make it permanent for 25m euros (£22.6m).

The 26-year-old Colombia international joined Valencia on a permanent deal in the summer following a season-long loan spell from Inter Milan.

However he has only played three times all season for Marcelino's side - with his sole La Liga game in September.

He has previously played for Granada, Cadiz and Las Palmas in Spain.

Murillo will be officially presented as a Barca player on Thursday, 27 December - and should be able to feature for them once the January transfer window opens.