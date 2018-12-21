Daniel James: Swansea City open to talks with Wales winger over new deal

Daniel James was injured in Swansea's 2-1 Championship loss at Derby County on 1 December

Manager Graham Potter has suggested Swansea City are open to talks over a new contract for Wales international Daniel James.

The winger, 21, has a deal until 2020 but has been linked with rival clubs.

"It's something we'll speak about as a club and with the player," said Potter.

"We're aware of all the contract situations and it's about the right time for both parties to get things sorted, but I don't have any concerns with Dan."

Potter added James has worked hard and they look forward to working with him "for a few years yet".