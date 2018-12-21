Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Livingston & SPFL3

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor said he snubbed interest from England to stay and help the Parkhead club's 10-in-a-row push (Daily Mail).

Injured Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard could be fit to face both Aberdeen and Rangers over the Christmas period for the Scottish champions (Daily Record).

Rangers should target Kilmarnock winger Jordan Jones to bolster their attacking options, says former Gers defender and ex-Killie boss Lee McCulloch (Daily Record).

Celtic are set to snap up young American defender Manny Perez after the 19-year-old impressed while on trial (Daily Record, print edition).

Jozo Simunovic is desperate for compatriot Filip Benkovic to stay at Celtic for the rest of the season and not return to Leicester City on loan (The Herald, subscription may be required).

Simunovic also believes Celtic's defeat to Salzburg last week in the Europa League was an eye-opener ahead of their last-32 meeting with Valencia (The Sun).

Former Kilmarnock manager Bobby Williamson says he thought Livingston boss Gary Holt would become a chef after he hung up his boots (The Sun)

Christophe Berra received the backing of the Hearts dressing room after he pulled the plug on their Christmas party in Prague following their 5-0 defeat to Livingston (The Sun).

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says a striker is on his wish list ahead of the January window opening (Daily Record).

Plans for an "SPFL 3" will not come to reality in time for next season on the back of a meeting between League One and League Two clubs regarding a potential new set up (The Scotsman).

Hibernian's goalkeeper Adam Bogdan has tipped young Easter Road defender Ryan Porteous to make it to the top of the game after his start to the campaign (The Times, subscription required).

Anton Ferdinand escaped relegation at Wes Ham and QPR and the St Mirren defender is keen to make it a hat-trick in Paisley (The Express, print edition).

Hamilton Accies have targeted forgotten Aberdeen midfielder Greg Tansey for their January transfer window shopping list (The Express, print edition).