Rangers: Midfielder Ryan Jack signs new Ibrox deal until 2021

Ryan Jack joined Rangers from Aberdeen in 2017

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack says he is "over the moon" after signing a new contract with the club until 2021.

The Scotland international, 26, who joined after leaving Aberdeen in 2017, has made more than 40 appearances for the Ibrox club.

Jack initially signed a three year-deal when he moved to the club last year.

"I'm over the moon. When I found out the club was wanting to extend my contract it was a no-brainer," he told Rangers TV.

"I'm delighted to do so and I'm looking forward to what's to come for the rest of the season."

Jack has played 25 times for Steven Gerrard's team this season, with the Glasgow side currently a point behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.