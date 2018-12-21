Motherwell: Keith Lasley ready for Well's 'massive' three games

Motherwell lost 3-0 at Celtic Park on Wednesday

Motherwell assistant manager Keith Lasley believes their final three matches of 2018 could define their season outlook.

The Fir Park club are 10 points off the top six in ninth place in the Premiership and nine ahead of the bottom two.

They play second-bottom St Mirren on Saturday before games with Kilmarnock and Hamilton Accies.

"It really could shape how the second half of the season looks," said Lasley.

"The players and staff are well aware of that. We just want to show a bit of consistency this week.

"The one disappointing thing is we haven't shown that in the last five or six weeks although there has been some really good performances within that.

"We still believe we've got a chance of hopefully tagging on to the bottom of that group and trying to work our way into that and this week will probably go a long way in terms of how we view it coming back off the other side of the break."

Lasley will take on greater responsibility for these three games, with manager Stephen Robinson serving a touchline ban given out earlier this week.

However, the former club captain says he will treat it as part of his managerial education.

"I enjoy all aspects of this job. It is all part of my learning as well," he said.

"We have had experience before of that situation and we will do it again.

"You still prefer your manager to be there, he is the leader and absolutely, you want him to be on that touchline but we will manage that situation.

"It is really about being prepared for the game and the players carrying out that plan and hopefully that will be the case tomorrow."