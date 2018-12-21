Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has 'best job of his life' as Man Utd boss - Warnock

When Neil Warnock's managerial career began in 1980 at Gainsborough, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was seven years old

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have nothing to lose as Manchester United's interim manager and could get the job permanently, according to Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock.

Solskjaer has been appointed until the end of the season following Jose Mourinho's sacking.

His first game will be Saturday's trip to Cardiff, who he took down from the Premier League in 2014.

"I think it's the best job he will have in his life," said Warnock.

"He can't lose. He'll hold the fort until the end of the season and if he does well, he'll get a couple of years.

"It's a great club and we're all expecting [Paul] Pogba, [Anthony] Martial or [Jesse] Lingard to be man of the match tomorrow.

"I think it's the worst time you could play them, so many people wanting to prove things."

One of the contributing factors to Mourinho's downfall was the breakdown in his relationship with some players, including Pogba.

"That's probably the worst part in football management, I feel, is player power," said Warnock.

"It's a terrible part of the game. It only happened to me twice, Palace and QPR. I don't have that problem here.

"It's not nice for a manager. I remember one day not wanting to get out of bed because I didn't want to go to training and be confronted by certain situations with one or two of the senior lads.

"It's a horrible feeling so I'm fortunate in one way because my kind of players are solid and reliable and a bit more limited than the top players, but I'm glad I've had my time with good groups of lads."

'Solskjaer will be on cloud nine'

A peculiar twist of fate means Solskjaer's first game in charge of United will be at Cardiff, where he lasted less than nine months and suffered relegation from the Premier League in just his second managerial job.

After four seasons in the Championship, the Bluebirds are back in the top flight with the vastly experienced 70-year-old Warnock at the helm.

Having rebuilt his reputation with Molde in his native Norway, Solskjaer is now back with United, where he already has legendary status thanks to his decade there as a player.

The former striker described his return to Old Trafford as "coming home", and Warnock knows what it is like to manage one's favourite club, having been in charge of his boyhood side Sheffield United for eight years earlier in his career.

"You just can't believe it and he won't have believed the phone call he got originally, and he'll still be on cloud nine," said Warnock.

"I remember driving into Bramall Lane and just sitting at the back of the car park, looking at 'Sheffield United Football Club'.

"I think I spent an hour and a half there. I remember speaking to my mum and dad as you do.

"So it's a tremendous feeling you get [managing a club you love]. You don't often go into a club that have got ability like they've got, so they're very fortunate like that.

"He knows the fans, he was amazing for them as a player, so he's going to get a starter anyhow. I can't see how he can lose.

"Worst comes to worst, they finish where they are now and he goes back home.

"The next four or five games, they should win them all, everyone's saying, so that will be a great start for him."