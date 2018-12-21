Sierra Leone's Alhassan Kamara: 'Fiancée key to my recovery'

Sierra Leone forward Alhassan Kamara has suffered several injury setbacks in his career

Sierra Leone forward Alhassan Kamara, 25, says his fiancée is playing a key role in his recovery from knee surgery in Greece.

His Greek top flight league club Panetolikos say he will be out of action for up to five months.

He was injured during last Saturday's 2-1 win at Aris in the league.

"It's not easy as I'm facing mental, physical and psychological battles but I'm trying to deal with the situation positively," he told BBC Sport.

"My fiancée is playing a key role in my recovery process by helping me out to overcome these battles.

"My club too is helping me physically and psychologically by assigning a physiotherapist to me and talking to me as well.

"My teammates too are supportive. I appreciate them all.

"This is a difficult period for me because the injury came at a time when I'm doing well with my club."

Since joining Panetolikos last September from Swedish top tier league club Hacken BK he has scored three goals and weighed in with an assist in his eleven appearances.

Kamara admits he will now not be able to achieve his personal goals this season but promises to come back stronger.

"The injury is a big blow to me because I can't meet my targets of finishing among the top goal scorers in the league and help my team win a title this season," added Kamara

"But I'll pray for my team and support my team mates to achieve our goal of doing well in the league even without me.

"I have to be patient, relax at home for now until the operation on my knee healed and I hope to bounce back stronger than ever."

Kamara, who before moving to Greece had played only in Sweden in his professional career, will also be able to call on the experience of recovering from a previous long stint on the side lines.

In 2014 he recovered from an early-season injury to score 14 goals in the Swedish top flight for Orebro in what has been the best season of his career so far.

He was unable to build on that success as he did not kick a ball the following year as he spent the entire season recovering from a fractured lower leg.