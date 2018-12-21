Aberdeen: Max Lowe to return to parent club Derby in January

McInnes says Lowe has had a great impact in his side, both in defence and attack

Max Lowe will return to Derby County next month despite Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes holding talks over extending his loan stay.

McInnes said at the club's AGM he would speak to Derby boss Frank Lampard about keeping the defender, who joined in the summer, for the rest of the season.

"He's brought a different perspective for that left-back role," he said.

"But we understand Derby's need to have him back - they've been very impressed with him in his time with us."

The Dons manager said Lowe returning to Derby may change his plans in January, depending on the defenders that return from injury during that period.

Aberdeen have a packed schedule until then, with nine games in December. But McInnes says his side have picked up momentum and confidence from the recent run of games despite this.

"You can see throughout the team we're more confident - 10 goals in the last three games which in itself helps on that front," he added.

"And we've had a good spread of goals, I think only Shay Logan from our outfield players has not scored. But we've also got our strikers firing and looking more potent.

"The games have come thick and fast and sometimes when they do you can get that bit of momentum pretty quickly."

Lowe will be missed 'on the pitch and in the dressing room'

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis added that the team will miss Lowe when he returns to Derby.

"I can see why they want him back," Lewis said.

"I think he played a couple of games before he came here for them so he's obviously close to their starting 11.

"He's came here and shown what a quality player he is - he will be missed on the pitch and in the dressing room, he's a great lad."