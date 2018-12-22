Jose Gomes: Reading name Rio Ave boss as new manager

Jose Gomes has taken over at the Madejski Stadium with Reading fourth from bottom of the Championship

Championship strugglers Reading have appointed Rio Ave boss Jose Gomes as their new manager.

The 48-year-old has replaced Paul Clement, who was sacked on 6 December.

A former assistant manager of FC Porto and Spanish side Malaga, he also had spells coaching in Saudi Arabia and won the Saudi Super Cup in 2016 with Al Ahli.

Reading are 21st in the Championship and outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

The Royals lost 1-0 at home to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Chief executive Nigel Howe said: "We have been able to secure the services of a manager with a very impressive reputation in his native Portugal.

"He brings new energy, excitement and impetus to Reading and, importantly, he boasts a reputation of creating winning teams with an exciting brand of football."

Gomes' first game in charge will be at Millwall on Wednesday.

Can Reading find stability under Jose Gomes?

Since their relegation from the top flight in 2013, Reading have endured more bottom-half finishes in the Championship than promotion bids.

Having narrowly missed out on a return to the Premier League when they lost the 2016-17 play-off final to Huddersfield Town on penalties under Jaap Stam, they have subsequently struggled.

The Royals finished third that season, missing out on a top-two spot by eight points, but achieved 41 fewer points the following season.

They finished 20th in 2017-18, just three points above the relegation zone.

That came after Dutchman Stam left in March, before an ultimately disappointing nine-month period under former Derby County and Swansea City boss Clement's management.

Clement helped the Berkshire club avoid dropping into League One on the final day of last season, but won only four of his 20 matches in charge this term before his departure.