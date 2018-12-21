Yerry Mina: Everton investigating fans' song about defender

Mina joined Everton from Barcelona in August for £27.19m

Everton are working with anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out to investigate a song containing racist stereotypes about Colombian defender Yerry Mina.

The Toffees say they are aware of a video posted on social media by "an unaffiliated supporters' club".

"Everton has a zero-tolerance stance towards any form of racism," they said.

In 2017, Manchester United warned their fans about a song towards Romelu Lukaku.

Everton added: "We are in contact with Kick It Out and are working with them to investigate the matter further."