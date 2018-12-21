Greg Stewart: Kilmarnock forward to see out season loan - Steve Clarke

Only Rangers' Alfedo Morelos has scored more Premiership goals this season than Stewart

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke says Greg Stewart will remain at the club for the rest of his season-long loan.

Stewart has scored eight goals in 13 games but Clarke says he has had "no indication" from parent club Birmingham that "they want him back down south".

Clarke admits he would love to keep the 28-year-old beyond the current campaign but that Stewart "holds all the aces".

"Greg's happy and we're happy. His contract is up in the summer, so he's in a great position," the manager said.

"He's done really well for himself, he's done well for Kilmarnock and we're delighted with him. We're looking forward to having him for the rest of the season."

The former Dundee forward has rediscovered his best form at Rugby Park after spending last season on loan at Aberdeen.

Asked if a longer-term deal was a possibility for Stewart, Clarke added: "If it's something we could do then we'd do it - but Greg holds all the aces.

"It's not about persuading him to stay. People look too far ahead sometimes in football.

"He's enjoying himself and his football here. He's found a nice place to come back and find his form.

"He's doing great. We're happy with him and I know he's happy with us. Short-term that's the best solution for everybody."

'We don't have to sell anybody'

Clarke was also sanguine about the possibility of losing winger Jordan Jones, who is approaching the final six months of his Kilmarnock contract.

The Northern Ireland international has been suggested as a possible transfer target for Rangers in January, but Clarke is optimistic of retaining another prime asset.

"We're in a good position here, we don't have to sell anybody," he said. "If I can keep the squad together then I'll be delighted.

"If we can do that, we can have a decent second half of the season together."

Kilmarnock are in third place in the Premiership, a point behind Rangers and two behind Celtic, having played a game more than the champions.

Clarke will be without on-loan Wolves winger Bright Enobakhare, who has a calf strain, and midfielder Iain Wilson, who is on crutches after injuring a knee, for Saturday's trip to Hamilton.