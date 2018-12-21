Wrexham to build training ground in town centre by 2020

Wrexham are based at their Racecourse Ground stadium

Wrexham will build a new training ground in the centre of town and hope to be based there from 2020.

The National League club plans to move to the site of Groves School and will build a new facility that includes two separate football pitches.

This proposal is subject to approvals, current conditions and legal requirements for the site.

We are delighted that Wrexham Council has supported our proposal," Wrexham said in a statement.