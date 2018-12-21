Jos Luhukay: Sheffield Wednesday set to sack boss after 11 months in charge

Jos Luhukay replaced Carlos Carvalhal who parted company with the Owls on 24 December 2017

Sheffield Wednesday are set to sack boss Jos Luhukay after just under a year in charge at Hillsborough, reports BBC Radio Sheffield.

The 55-year-old former Hertha Berlin manager took over the Owls in January.

The Dutchman won only 16 and lost 19 of his 49 matches in charge and Wednesday are 18th in the Championship, six points above the relegation zone.

It is not yet clear who will take charge for Saturday's home game against Preston North End.

First-team coach Lee Bullen spoke to the media at what would have usually been Luhukay's pre-match press conference on Friday.

Asked about his situation following last Saturday's defeat at Swansea, Luhukay replied: "I have answered the question on my future 20 times in recent weeks and I'm still here."

Was Luhukay hampered by off-field issues?

The Owls have won just one of their past 10 games and owner Dejphon Chansiri revealed at a fans' forum on Wednesday that he would listen to offers for the club.

His announcement followed the club being placed under a transfer embargo between April and August of this year for breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Under the English Football League's profitability and sustainability regulations, clubs are not allowed to post losses in excess of £39m over three years without punishment.

The most recent available financial figures show the Owls lost more than £20m in 2016-17, an increase of £15m on the previous year.

Wednesday made just one permanent signing and two loan signings before the transfer window closed at the end of August.

"The EFL changed the regulations at the end of last season. We didn't just break (FFP rules) a little, we broke them a lot - eight figures," Chansiri told the forum.

"We have problems with FFP, so it is hard, but we will try our best."