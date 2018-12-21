Odsonne Edouard: Celtic striker back 'next week', says Rodgers

Odsonne Edouard went off after 38 minutes of Celtic's midweek win

Odsonne Edouard will miss Celtic's weekend match against Dundee but manager Brendan Rodgers hopes the striker will be fit for "next week".

Edouard, 20, went off with a tight abductor during Wednesday's win over Motherwell.

After Dundee's visit on Saturday, Celtic travel to face Aberdeen on Boxing Day then Rangers on 29 December.

With Leigh Griffiths currently out of the first-team picture, Edouard is the club's only recognised centre forward.

Ryan Christie is available again after an ankle injury and could play through the middle.

Another option is Mikey Johnston, who replaced Edouard against Well and scored his first goal for Celtic as they returned to the top of the Premiership.

Like Edouard, Kieran Tierney, Dedryck Boyata and Mikael Lustig will not feature against Dundee of Saturday but defenders Boyata and Lustig should be fit if not for the trip to Aberdeen then the Old Firm derby.