Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, FC Bayern München 3.
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Bayern Munich: Frank Ribery scores twice as Bayern go second
-
- From the section European Football
Frank Ribery inspired Bayern Munich with two goals as Niko Kovač's side climbed to second in the Bundesliga with victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.
Ribery struck his side's opener from close range 10 minutes before the interval, latching on to Robert Lewandowski's pass.
But Frankfurt held strong and Bayern had to wait until the 79th minute to double their lead when Ribery combined with Joshua Kimmich before scoring his third goal in two games.
Rafinha then added a spectacular third on 89 minutes, lobbing goalkeeper Kevin Trapp from distance to complete a dominant display.
It is a fifth straight league win for Bayern, who reduced title rivals Borussia Dortmund's advantage at the top to six points.
Dortmund had moved nine points clear at the summit after defeating then second-placed Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 on Friday.
Bayern now embark on their winter break before resuming league duties against Hoffenheim on 18 January.
Line-ups
Frankfurt
- 31Trapp
- 13Salcedo
- 3Falette
- 2Ndicka
- 24da Costa
- 11GacinovicSubstituted forde Guzmánat 43'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 5FernandesBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMüllerat 70'minutes
- 15Willems
- 10Kostic
- 9Haller
- 8Jovic
Substitutes
- 1Rönnow
- 6de Guzmán
- 21Stendera
- 23Russ
- 27Müller
- 33Tawatha
- 34Hrgota
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 4Süle
- 17Boateng
- 27AlabaBooked at 76mins
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 25MüllerSubstituted forShabaniat 90'minutes
- 32Kimmich
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 7RibérySubstituted forComanat 90'minutes
- 9LewandowskiSubstituted forWagnerat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 26Ulreich
- 29Coman
- 33Mai
- 37Shabani
- Referee:
- Manuel Gräfe
- Attendance:
- 51,500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, FC Bayern München 3.
Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sandro Wagner replaces Robert Lewandowski.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Meritan Shabani replaces Thomas Müller.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Franck Ribéry.
Goal!
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 0, FC Bayern München 3. Rafinha (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from long range on the right to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Rafinha (FC Bayern München) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 0, FC Bayern München 2. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nicolai Müller with a cross.
Booking
David Alaba (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Danny da Costa tries a through ball, but Sébastien Haller is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan de Guzmán.
Rafinha (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Nicolai Müller replaces Gelson Fernandes.
Booking
Jonathan de Guzmán (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sébastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by David Alaba with a cross.
Attempt saved. Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan de Guzmán with a cross.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Thomas Müller.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng tries a through ball, but David Alaba is caught offside.
Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simon Falette (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt missed. Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jonathan de Guzmán.
Hand ball by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Second Half
Second Half begins Eintracht Frankfurt 0, FC Bayern München 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 0, FC Bayern München 1.
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Kevin Trapp tries a through ball, but Sébastien Haller is caught offside.
Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Jonathan de Guzmán replaces Mijat Gacinovic.